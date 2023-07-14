YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man found at a condemned home was arrested on gun and drug charges Wednesday.

Raymond Atkins, 36, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court on charges of possession of drugs; being a felon in possession of a firearm; and two felony counts of possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Reports said police were called after officers and Community Police Unit members about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday were checking the property at a home in the 500 block of Harmon Avenue, which had been “red tagged,” or deemed unfit for habitation, the day before.

Reports said they saw Atkins and a woman on the property and were in the process of writing them citations, because the house was red tagged and no one was allowed on the property.

An officer spotted a light on in the garage and when he went to check, reports said he found a .25-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, a jar of marijuana, a bag of fentanyl, a bag of mushrooms, two bags of crystal methamphetamine, multiple pipes and two digital scales.

Atkins is charged because he lists the home as his address.

Reports did not list the reason why Atkins is prohibited from having a gun. A search of local court records also found no entries for Atkins.