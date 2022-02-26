LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Meteorologist Jim Loboy decided to take a couple dips in a freezing cold pond Saturday afternoon.

He participated in the polar plunge at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville, all as part of Chelsea’s Woman of Impact campaign.

Loboy agreed to take the icy dip if $500 was raised for the campaign. Sure enough, that goal was reached.

After taking his dip, he spoke with one fellow participant to see how she felt.

“It wasn’t as bad as I thought,” Megan Brocker said. “Yeah, I’ll do it again.”

So Megan and Jim did it again, the second time for the Poland Rotary, who held their 35th annual Chili Open this morning, also at Bedford Trails.

The golf tournament raised money for various charities.