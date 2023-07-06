YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meteorologist Jim Loboy is doing a special run this weekend to help out the recipient of a kidney transplant.

Last week, Jim shared an update on Kelly Long. She has worked for over 20 years helping to get accommodations for kids with autism and special needs.

Kelly needed a kidney and recently received a transplant. Now, she’s facing the challenge of follow-up treatments, trips to the Cleveland Clinic and not being able to drive or work.

So Friday, Jim will begin a special run called “Go Long For Kelly.”

He plans to run 4 miles every 4 hours, for a total of 48 hours and 52 miles.

He’s doing it to bring awareness and help Kelly with her journey.

If you’d like to follow Jim’s run and find out more, he’s set up a special Facebook page to share his updates.