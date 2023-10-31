LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Lowellville police are investigating after an 8-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school.

The discovery was made as the child passed through the school’s metal detector around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The staff searched the student and the weapon was recovered from a backpack. The gun was confiscated and secured. School leaders said there was never a threat to students.

Police are not sure at this point if any charges will be filed in the incident.

