Mesopotamia Twp. man dies after hit by truck, troopers say

MESOPOTAMIA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a truck in Mesopotamia Township.

The crash happened Friday evening on State Route 534, at mile marker 25.

According to the report, a Warren man was driving northbound on State Route 534 in a Ford E-350. The victim, 60-year-old Robert Miller, of Mesopotamia Township, was walking across State Route 534 and was hit by the truck.

Troopers say Miller was taken by the Farmington Fire Department to University Hospital Geauga, where he died from his injuries.

State Route 534 was shut down for an hour and a half.

The crash is still under investigation.