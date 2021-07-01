Mesopotamia kicks off 47th ox roast, supporting volunteer firemen’s association

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Some holiday eating kicked off at 10 a.m. Thursday morning where the ox roast was rotating fast but cooking slow over the heat in Mesopotamia.

It had 5,800 pounds to prepare.

This is the 47th year for the event to support the Mesopotamia Volunteer Firemen’s Association. All proceeds go toward new fire equipment.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is free, so you’ll have the money to spend on food and antiques or other items from the 160 vendors set up an ready to sell.

It’s at the Mesopotamia Center off of State Routes 87 and 5-34.