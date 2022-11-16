MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas has come to the lower level of Mesopotamia’s History Museum.

For two days, the Mesopotamia Memorial & Historical Association is hosting a Christmas tree, wreath and rummage sale.

The trees are decorated and come in a variety of sizes.

Hot dogs, chili dogs, chips, pie and drinks will also be served.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the Association to help with utility costs, museum renovations and upgrades to the 176-year-old building.

“The kitchen is in need of repairs. We’re trying to get better heating and cooling, in which we’ve applied for grants, but they haven’t materialized yet. We’re on the list and we want to put in a lift for handicap to get upstairs in the museum,” said Allen Miller with the Mesopotamia Memorial & Historical Association.

The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3.