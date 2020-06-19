Mesopotamia farm offers variety of ways for community to get fresh strawberries

rover and his wife, Sharon, have taken steps to make sure people can still get fresh strawberries in several ways

MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WYTV) – A farm in Trumbull County is offering people a number of ways to get fresh strawberries while still following social distancing guidelines.

Gail Pochedly and her younger sister, Donna Thomason, drove 45 minutes to Ridgeview Farm in Mesopotamia to pick some strawberries.

“I don’t think people understand how much better they are right from the ground,” Pochedly said.

The sisters are recently retired. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were ordered to stay at home, they spent a lot of time apart.

“So this is great for us to finally get out and enjoy time together,” Pochedly said.

Farmer Steve Grover said not only does he have a good crop this year, but strawberry sales are up by about 40%. He attributes this to the pandemic.

“I think people want more locally grown stuff and they want to get out in the country, away from the city and hustle and bustle,” Grover said.

Steve and his wife, Sharon, have taken steps to make sure people can still get fresh strawberries in several ways.

These options include picking your own, buying some to go or even curbside pick-up if you prefer not to get out of your car.

They have also staggered picking and store hours.

“Our goal is to get pick-your-own almost done before we open at 11 a.m., when people come in to buy their strawberries,” said Sharon.

“That allows us to not have so many people on the premises at one time so we can keep the social distancing guidelines,” Steve said.