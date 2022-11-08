HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Bringing Hermitage and Wheatland together is a plan that’s been a long time in the making.

It was decided to put the issue on the ballot last summer. Hermitage city commissioners are all for it. They voted unanimously to approve the merger and put the issue to voters. The city already provides street and police services to Wheatland.

Both Wheatland Mayor Ron Viglio and Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said in the past that it was a “win-win” situation.

The issue didn’t come without some forethought and a thorough investigation. A study was done in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Economy League to look in-depth into the benefit and costs of the merger. You can read the full report below:

One of the biggest changes could be a reduction in property taxes for Wheatland residents, according to Hinkson, but there will be a slight increase in income tax. For Hermitage residents, there wouldn’t be any immediate changes, but the long-term economic role Wheatland could provide could come in the form of more land for expansion.

Both sides say there are some loose ends that will be worked out later if the merger passes, but both municipalities will keep their identities, Viglio and Hinkson said.

If the issue passes, it will go into effect January 2024.

