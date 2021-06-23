Mercy Heath expands outpatient services in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health is expanding its outpatient services in Mahoning County.

The hospital system has taken over what had been the privately-run Canfield Surgery Center just off Route 224.

The facility will have three operating rooms for out-patient procedures and 17 beds for recovering patients.

Administrators say with patient counts growing each year at their Youngstown and Boardman hospitals, the new facility will help free up much-needed bed space.

“We can offload some of the lower acuity cases and provide space back at the hospital for those more complex cases that are growing, quite frankly. The cases that require overnight in-patient stays afterward. It’s a symbiotic relationship. It is helping us in both campuses,” said Genie Aubel, president of Saint Elizabeth Boardman. “That

The new center will employ nearly two dozen people to start and should begin taking patients in mid-July.