Mercy Health – Youngstown receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccines

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health – Youngstown received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna Pharmaceuticals.

Around 400 Mercy Health employees received the vaccines Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Among them was nursing manager Shareece Mashiska.

“Today we made history. This is a first and I am very proud that I was able to receive this vaccine,” Mashiska said.

4,800 doses of the vaccine arrived around 11 a.m. by way of a U-Save Rental truck. They were immediately unpacked and the shots were started.

“There is a light and we are coming to an end and there are things we have to do to get to that end, but at least we are getting there and I think today is a huge step. It’s not just a step, it’s a leap forward for everybody,” said Brian Wharry, VP of nursing at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The vaccine is not mandatory for Mercy Health employees, but it is highly recommended. Although some people have refused it, there haven’t been many.

“I’m pleasantly surprised that almost everyone has been so positive of this. I expected more people to say ‘Well, I’m not sure,’ or ‘Let me think more about it,”‘ said Mercy Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. James Kravec.

The Moderna vaccine takes two doses. As people were finishing up today, their appointments were made for the second dose.

A virtual press conference was held with Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jim Kravec, Dr. John Luellen and three of the first Mercy Health associates who received the vaccine.