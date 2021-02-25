Mercy Health Youngstown approved for new hospice fellowship program

Mercy Health says they are excited to expand their education commitment in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new program at Mercy Health Youngstown will focus on educating new doctors on hospice and other end-of-life care.

Mercy Health has been approved to start a fellowship program in palliative medicine and hospice care. Fellowship programs are for newer doctors to learn a specialty.

“The value of having a provider that is trained in hospice and palliative medicine will help to improve the circumstance on already very challenging times, either serious illness or end-of-life issues. This specific provider and the services that go with that, again, don’t just focus on the physical aspects of this, it encompasses the psychological, the spiritual and even social needs,” said Dr. Ron Rhodes, with Mercy Health Youngstown.

Dr. Rhodes says it was a lengthy application process to be approved for the program but they are grateful for the opportunity.

He also says this is the first fellowship program that Mercy Health has done in years.