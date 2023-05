YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mercy Health Foundation is hosting its Mahoning Valley Health Care Visionary Awards this November.

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 8, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

The event will begin with the 1911 Society Member’s reception, before breaking out into the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

Formal invitations to the event will be sent out in September.