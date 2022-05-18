CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health announced Wednesday that a new hospital and medical office complex will be built in Champion.

The facility will be 400,000 square feet and it will be adjacent to the Kent State University Trumbull County campus on County Highway 1321.

According to a press release, the hospital will provide full inpatient and outpatient services and will offer an opportunity for expansion. Specialist care will be offered in the medical office building that will be adjacent to the hospital.

The current St. Joseph Warren Hospital will relocate to the new facility. Its former site will continue to offer outpatient services in the existing Medical Office Building, and the rest will be redeveloped as green space, according to Mercy Health.

Mercy Health released the following statement:

“For more than a century, Mercy Health has responded to the ever-changing health care needs of the Mahoning Valley, through new, enhanced points of care. Given St. Joseph Warren’s current landlocked location and Trumbull County’s growing health care demands, our leadership team identified an opportunity to better serve the community and expand St. Joseph Warren Hospital.” Dr. John Luellen Mercy Health – Lorain and Youngstown President

Mercy Health had previously announced plans to build a complex next to the Eastwood Mall, but those plans were abandoned due to environmental concerns and other issues.

The hospital in Champion will be the first hospital construction in the Valley since 2007 when St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital was constructed.

Groundbreaking is expected for 2023, with an expected opening date in late 2025.

Last week, Mercy Health announced that it has partnered with Kindred Rehabilitation Services to build a new rehabilitation facility.