Mercy Health selling 3 post-acute, long-term care facilities

(WKBN) – Mercy Health is selling three of its post-acute and long-term care facilities.

Ownership of the Assumption Village, Marian Living Center and Humility House will be transferred to Aventura Health Care Group, according to a Mercy Health spokesperson.

The company released the following statement on Friday:

Mercy Health has a long history of providing a variety of high-quality senior-focused programs and services across its ministry. It has been our privilege to care for thousands of patients and residents. Health care continues to be dynamic, and we are continuously talking with health care providers, both inside and outside our current footprint, to share best practices and better understand how we can provide the highest level of care, including post-acute services. We shared with associates, residents and families that – pending due diligence – we will be transitioning ownership of our post-acute and long-term care facilities to Aventura Health Group. Aventura has more than 60 years of experience in skilled nursing and assisted living care, and a long history of providing compassionate care to residents and patients within their facilities. Their focus is on continued investment in our facilities to ensure care is provided in a way that honors the rich foundations established by Mercy Health and we are confident that they are the right partner to care for patients and residents well into the future. As we continue through the diligence process, we are committed to keeping our associates, residents, patients and families informed and updated on the path forward. Mercy Health

Earlier this month, Bishop David Bonnar met with local administrators of Bon Secours Mercy Health to express his concern and sadness that the Assumption Village and Humility House will no longer operate as Catholic facilities in the Diocese of Youngstown.

He said, “these two facilities have served the diocese as Catholic facilities for many years with dedicated employees. They have provided residents and family with care and compassion tending not only for their physical and emotional needs but for their spiritual needs.”