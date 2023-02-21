YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the wake of the East Palestine train derailment, staff with Mercy Health in the Valley have seen a number of patients complaining of possible medical concerns.

While some have presented different symptoms such as a cough or itchy eyes or a rash, experts say it may still be too early to know for certain what the actual cause may be.

“It gives us pause as we look through and say, ‘Well, is this from a toxin in the air or ground or is it normal winter virus or is it the flu or COVID or the like,'” said Dr. James Kravec.

Kravec stresses people having health concerns or questions should contact their own primary care physician or go to one of the area’s walk-in clinics.

A clinic has also been set up in East Palestine. You can reach that clinic by calling 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.