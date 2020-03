Some exceptions will be made

(WYTV) – Mercy Health making changes to its visitor policy, and this one is restrictive.

No visitors will be allowed for any patients at St. Elizabeth Boardman, Youngstown and St. Joseph Warren hospitals.

The new rule also includes Mercy Health’s long-term care sites like Humility House, The Assumption Village and Marian Assisted Living Center.

Exceptions will be considered for end-of-life, mother/baby and pediatric patients.