Mercy Health program reaches veterans in need of dental care

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On a day dedicated to veterans, Mercy Health is reminding the community about their needs every other day of the year.

In February, Mercy Health teamed up with the local Veterans Service Commission to start offering free dental services to local veterans in their mobile dental vans.

Services in the vans include everything from exams and x-rays to fillings, cleanings and extractions.

“And then we have referral service, too, if they need oral surgery or something then we will refer them to our clinic,” said Stephanie Gay, practice manager for Mercy Health Youngstown Dental Care.

Even with less than a year under the program’s belt, Gay says they were shocked at the need for dental care in the veteran community.

“We just think they are retired. Yes, we can thank them for what they’ve done for us and our country and everything, but up until that was brought to us, we had no idea,” Gay said. “They are rarely going to be the ones that ask for it (help). They really need some advocates behind them.”

Advocates like Delmas Stubbs, outreach coordinator for Mahoning County Veterans Services.

He’s the one who helped make the mobile dental program happen.

“Everybody needs something different. Everybody’s comfort level is different. We just do what we can in the time we have to do it until the next time we go,” Stubbs said.

Gay says they park the van at the Veteran’s Administration on Oak Hill Ave.once or twice a month, and they’re looking forward to continuing to serve the veteran community for years to come.

“We here at Mercy want to do something really awesome for the veterans who gave so much for us to have what we have. So, that’s our way of thanking them,” Gay said.

For information on how to set up an appointment, call 330-480-3689.