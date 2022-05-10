YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health announced Tuesday that it has partnered with another health care provider to build a rehabilitation facility in the Valley.

Mercy Health and Kindred Rehabilitation Services are partnering to build Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

The facility will feature 60 private beds and focus on inpatient rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries and disorders.

Therapy gymnasiums at the facility will be outfitted with the latest therapeutic technologies, including augmented-reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full-body exoskeleton. The day-to-day operations of the facility will be run by Kindred Rehabilitation Services.

“This hospital will greatly expand Mercy Health’s ability to provide much-needed inpatient rehabilitation care and help us further our mission of bringing good help to those in need,” said John Luellen, MD, market president of Mercy Health – Lorain and Youngstown.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 and be done by fall 2024.

An exact location for the hospital has not been determined.