Mercy Health offering new technology to help those with severe lung illnesses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health is bringing new technology to the Valley to help people with chronic lung illnesses.

It’s a new type of therapy that uses what’s called the Zephyr Valve. The device was approved by the FDA in 2018.

Mercy Health says it’s exciting because it’s the first less-invasive option for patients with severe emphysema and COPD.

Until now, the closest availability for this treatment was in Erie, Pennsylvania.

“I think hope is an important thing as we know we’re living through a current pandemic, so anything that you can offer patients who again would love to play with their grandkids or be able to go to the store without being limited is a huge benefit to how people live their daily lives,” said Dr. Timothy Barreiro, a pulmonologist at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. “The ability to do that here, local, in trained hands will be a nice thing to offer them.”

Dr. Barreiro says this therapy is not for everyone though. He adds that only about 30% of patients meet the necessary criteria, but they do have several other options to help patients with lung illnesses.