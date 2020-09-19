Mercy Health, local church provide resources for expecting parents at Youngstown event

The goal was to provide a support community for all soon-to-be parents

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An event in Youngstown Saturday highlighted the different resources in the community for expecting mothers.

Mercy Health and Grace Evangelistic Temple Church partnered for the event.

The goal was to provide a support community for all soon-to-be parents and provide valuable information for expecting mothers, some who may not know that these resources are available to them.

“There is hope. There is also resources. You’re not in this alone, and please, we’re reaching out to you, so please give us your hand and let us navigate you through this thing,” said Anna Baldwin of Mercy Health.

People who stopped by had the opportunity to receive free diapers and other free items.

Anyone who couldn’t make it but wants to learn more about the different services are encouraged to contact Baldwin at Mercy Health at 330-301-6171.