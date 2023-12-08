BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health teamed up with local first responders on Friday to show what emergency treatment looks like in the field, in an ambulance, or even in a medical helicopter.

Mercy Health Stroke Navigator Stacie Bulmer went on a ride-along with Captain Connor O’Hallaran who serves as the Director of Emergency Services for the Western Reserve Joint Fire District. Both sides said they want to work together so each side can keep communicating to help the other for better patient outcomes, especially when it comes to a stroke where every second counts.

“It bridges some of the gaps that we have with hospital care in EMS care. I mean, especially with what this program is designed to be. We’re going to identify strokes in the field; we need to get into the hospital fast and get them to definitive care,” said O’Hallaran. “So, the fact that they’re getting some exposure to seeing how it happens pre-hospital is pretty important.”

O’Hallaran said he would like to see the program expand to give cardiology, trauma, or general emergency department staff in the field to meet EMS providers.

“I love it. I love to come out in the community and see what they do. I also think it’s huge in patient care to see how it happens, build a good relationship with them,” said Bulmer. “They’re the first person to see the patient. So I think it’s huge trust, develop that relationship to see what’s going on, understand each other just for better patient outcome.”

The ride-along could expand to give other hospital departments a chance to meet EMS providers and talk about improving the coordination of care.