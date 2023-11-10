YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of Veterans Day, Mercy Health held ceremonies at each of its Mahoning Valley hospitals.

At St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, veterans were honored who work for the organization and also those in the community.

During the service, employees who served in the armed forces were honored with a pinning ceremony. There was also a flag retirement service and presentation of new colors.

“The veterans mean so much to us because they give so much of themselves. And as we know, some give it all. But even those that come home have to struggle so much because of what they are exposed to” said Kath Harley, president of St. Elizabeth Hospital “Eve

Mercy Health holds the ceremony each year.