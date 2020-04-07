Mercy Health holds fresh produce drive-thru for patients

Patients in the Vegetable Prescription Program were able to pick up fresh produce on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The governor wants us to limit grocery trips, but some patients are under doctor’s orders to eat healthily and need fruits and vegetables.

Patients in the Vegetable Prescription Program were able to pick up fresh produce on Tuesday through a drive-thru.

The Mercy Health Foundation provided additional emergency funding to get more plant-based foods to these people.

“But these people, in particular, have different health issues that they’re being seen by the Mercy Health Primary Care physicians. As well as many of the participants that we’re seeing today then are SNAP recipients, that means food stamps, and if they have limited resources and they may need those funds for other necessities. So we’re happy to help them by supplementing their intake of fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Bridget Lackey, community health educator.

The program could be done again in May.

If someone wants to be included, they can ask their doctor, but only if they’re seeing a Mercy Health Primary Care physician.