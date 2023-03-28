YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mercy Health is holding a two-day hiring event for recent college graduates.

No appointment is necessary.

The event begins today at 1 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel on East Federal Street in Youngstown. A second session takes place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location.

Mercy is recruiting for nursing and allied health roles including, respiratory, imaging, lab, surgical technology positions.

Candidates can interview and possibly be offered a job.

Make sure you have multiple copies of your resume with you.