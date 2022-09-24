YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mercy Health is hiring for all positions at each of its hospitals.

On Saturday, it held a hiring open house at St. Elizabeth Youngstown. Around 300 people pre-registered for the event.

Managers interviewed candidates, offered jobs and hired some on the spot.

Mercy Health said staffing issues have affected the company but filling open positions will help support the community.

“We would love to invite, you know, people that live in this community, people that want to come into the hospital and work and offer their services and we’re excited to have them,” said Mercy Health chief nursing officer Stacie Call.

Open positions are listed on Mercy Health’s website.