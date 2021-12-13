Mercy Health helps people cope with pandemic loss

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mercy Health Youngstown has created a family support initiative in collaboration with Catholic Charities and the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

It will lend a helping hand to those who are dealing with loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were able to discuss the common reactions that you may see during this time of grieving, that irritability, that anger, just giving yourself the opportunity to feel what you feel,” said Domonique Williams, a community educator for the Mercy Health Behavioral Health Unit.

Monday’s was one of three events. The third will be Dec. 27.

Those who would like to register can call 330-480-3109.