Mercy Health Foundation receives honor for crisis intervention work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health Foundation is being recognized for helping the community.

Direction Home of Eastern Ohio gave the Mercy Health Foundation its 2019 Partnership of the Year award at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

It’s all for Mercy Health’s part in “crisis intervention.”

Together, with county officials, the foundation is helping get people with mental health issues, such as hoarding, hooked up to services they need.

It’s a one-of-a-kind program helping keep neighbors from spiraling out of control.

“Number one, if we don’t take care of them, who is? They’ll end up in emergency rooms, in jails. That’s gonna cost us money,” said Judge Robert Rusu, Jr. “Any time we can help ahead of time, thwart any of these problems, it’s gonna save us as a community.”

The program identifies one individual to help these people get needed resources.