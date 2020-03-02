Mercy Health Foundation looking for scholarship applicants

They are looking for applicants from nursing students and nurses seeking to advance their educations during the 2020-2021 academic year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley is looking for applicants from nursing students and nurses seeking to advance their educations during the 2020-2021 academic year.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled at Mercy College of Ohio–St. Elizabeth Campus or be a Mercy Health employee working in the Youngstown region.

Also accepted are children or spouses of a Mercy Health employee working in the Youngstown region who is enrolled in any accredited nursing program.

Applicants must be pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree in nursing.

Last year, Mercy Health Foundation awarded more that $113,000 in scholarships to 63 area students.

Since the scholarship program began, more than $1.3 million in scholarships has been awarded to deserving students planning careers in healthcare.

Applications are available by calling 330-729-1180.

Completed application packages are due March 30.

