Mercy health doctor honored for heroism during pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You’ve probably heard his name a lot. WKBN 27 First News relies on Dr. James Kravec’s expertise in helping to navigate the coronavirus pandemic for the Valley’s largest health care system and Mahoning County.

Kravec serves as medical director for Mahoning County Public Health and is the chief clinical officer at Mercy Health.

Now, Kravec is being honored for “Heroism During the Pandemic” by the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization of employers and others focused on health care safety and quality.

Recipients are those that have demonstrated an “extraordinary commitment to patient safety” during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dr. Kravec both expertly and passionately cares about the people of this Valley and the patients we serve each day,” said John Luellen, M.D., market president of Mercy Health – Youngstown. “He continues to tirelessly work to respond in real-time to this ever-changing virus and we as a community, are blessed to have his commitment to the health of us all.”

It is his role as a public servant which led to the recognition by Leapfrog.

