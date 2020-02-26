Mercy Health Day to provide health screenings and activities

Mercy Health Day is planned for March 14 at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the past 17 years, Mercy Health has held a free health and wellness extravaganza for the community. This year is no different.

It’s called Mercy Health Day and everyone is welcome, whether you have insurance or not.

This year, the event is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Stambaugh Stadium at Youngstown State University.

There will be free health screenings, CPR training, spa services, giveaways and health and wellness presentations.

“Along with free screenings for vision, the mammogram will be there, the dental van. We’re also doing A1Cs for diabetes, we’re doing lipid panels for heart disease, we’re doing prostate cancer screens for men over 40,” said Mercy Health’s Amanda Dagres.

Mammograms, lab work and some classes require registration by calling 330-480-6133 or by email at mercy_healthlink@mercy.com.