Mercy Health buying land from Kent State Trumbull to build new health care campus

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A future development near Kent State Trumbull could bring more health care services to residents in Trumbull County.

During a September meeting, the Kent State University Board of Trustees approved to sell about 63 acres to Mercy Health.

Mercy Health said it plans to build a new health care campus there.

“Our focus has always been and continues to be on our patients and their families,” said John Luellen, MD, market president at Mercy Health Youngstown. “Collaboration remains a cornerstone in fostering community development and we are grateful to work with another local organization to further provide care within Trumbull County.”

The new campus could include a relocated St. Joseph Warren Hospital. Mercy Health said the hospital’s current location is landlocked and can’t support the expansion needed to enhance care in Trumbull County.

“Our mission is carried out by forming strong community partnerships with institutions and organizations to help create opportunities for learning for Kent State students and to provide a well-trained workforce for the region we serve,” said Kent State President Todd Diacon, PhD. “We enjoy strong partnerships with several health care institutions across the region. This partnership with Mercy Health provides a stellar opportunity for Kent State to offer expanded learning experiences for our students in nursing and various allied health programs.”

The new campus would also expand internship opportunities for Kent State nursing students.