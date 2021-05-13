Mercy Health begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12-15

Beginning Friday, appointments for this age group are being taken via Mercy Health MyChart, mercy.com or by phoning the vaccination scheduling line

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health Medical Center is beginning to schedule COVID-19 vaccines for those ages 12 to 15.

In accordance with both the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), Mercy Health – Youngstown is pleased to offer the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12-15 within the Mahoning Valley.

Beginning Friday, appointments for this age group are being taken via Mercy Health MyChart, mercy.com or by phoning the vaccination scheduling line at 866-624-0366.

All vaccinations will be given at the health system’s North Lima Medical Center, 9471 Market Street.

A parent or legal guardian must be present for the vaccination to be given.

“This is the next step as we get closer to emerging from the pandemic restrictions,” said James Kravec, M.D., chief clinical officer. “As we’ve seen young people contracting COVID-19, vaccinations remain a key factor in beating this virus and we are fortunate to have this opportunity to help vaccinate our community.”

Mercy Health is still offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for all adults at several locations throughout the Valley. Appointments can be made online at mercy.com.