Mercy Health asks for patience due to high volume of COVID-19 vaccination requests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health released a statement Friday about issues with its hotline for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mercy Health is among the facilities receiving limited doses of vaccines.

Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan prioritizes vaccines for senior citizens, particularly those over the age of 80.

Due to the limited number of doses and requests to preregister for them, Mercy Health said it is experiencing a high volume of calls, which has led to delays:

Mercy Health is excited to see the number of the individuals within the Valley who are seeking vaccinations. We are experiencing a high number of calls to the 866 vaccine hotline number that is posted on our website and are working quickly to accommodate those interested in receiving a vaccine. There may be intermittent delays in reaching a scheduler. We are truly grateful for your patience as we work to provide vaccination appointments to those in our community and encourage individuals to continue to check back frequently.“

Some callers say they were told by call-takers that Mercy Health was not scheduling vaccinations for the 1B phase yet, but a Mercy Health spokesman said they are and that issue has been resolved.