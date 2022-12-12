CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been two years since Mercy Health announced plans to build a new St. Joseph Hospital in Champion, a statement released Monday says the project has been put on hold.

The plan was to build the hospital on 63 acres of vacant land south of the Kent State University Trumbull Campus.

In May, hospital officials said the project was still a go and expected it to be finished in three years.

But the most recent statement says the following: