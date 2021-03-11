Mercy Health announced planned COVID-19 memorial for Youngstown hospital

The announcement came Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health announced that a permanent COVID-19 memorial will be built at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

The announcement came Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case in the Valley.

According to Mercy Health, the memorial will observe the global pandemic and represent a tribute to the loved ones who were lost due to the virus. It will also recognize the health care heroes who cared for the patients.

The central element of the memorial will be a bronze sculpture by Timothy Schmalz a world-renowned artist with international installations at churches, cathedrals and the Vatican. The sculpture titled, “When I was Sick,” is part of a series by Schmalz. Several of the sculptures on that series have been installed throughout the Youngstown area.

The sculpture and the Mercy Health memorial will be funded by donations to the Mercy Health Foundation — Mahoning Valley.

It’s anticipated to be complete by September 2021.

We had a reporter on hand for Thursday’s announcement. Check back here for updates on this developing story.