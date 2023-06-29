YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The thick smoke from Canada’s wildfires is still lingering here in the Valley, making the air quality unhealthy to breathe.

Exposure to this level of pollution can affect everyone, causing irritation to the eyes, lungs and throat. Dr. Niraj Niraula, a Mercy Health doctor specializing in lung and breathing issues, is urging people to wear masks, especially if they’re spending a lot of time outdoors.

Thursday morning, the local Air Quality Index posted by the U.S. EPA still showed unhealthy readings, especially for people with pre-existing breathing problems. Yesterday, those figures were into “very unhealthy” levels.

“These particles that pollute the air right now are bout 30 times smaller than human hair, which can’t be seen by normal eyes. These particles are the most unsafe because they go deep into the lungs and into the bloodstream,” said Dr. Niraj Niraula, a physician with Mercy Health.

Niraula said the winds and rain that may be coming tomorrow and this weekend could help wash the atmosphere in the short term, but he admits that as long as the fires continue burning in Canada, the conditions may continue through the summer.