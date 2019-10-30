Mercy College to host open house at Youngstown branch

Mercy College, Youngstown is looking for people interested in pursuing a career in nursing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy College of Ohio is hosting an open house at its Youngstown location to keep up with the area’s demand in nursing.

The open house will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, November 2.

The college is looking for people interested in pursuing a career in nursing.

There is a great demand for registered nurses, projecting to generate over 700,000 new jobs, the largest number of new jobs for any occupation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Mercy College is meeting the demand with Nursing Associate Degree programs at its Youngstown location at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Students can choose between a day, evening and weekend program.

“In 2002, when we started with 30 students, I don’t think anyone thought we would experience this growth. Now is great time to become a nurse with the demand for RNs reaching levels not seen in 80 years,” said Dr. Patricia A. McAllen, the chief operations officer/assistant dean of Nursing of the Youngstown location.

The enrollment at the college is surging with a record-setting enrollment for the fifth year in a row. This fall, the headcount is 247 students.

In its 17th year, the Youngstown location has flourished, providing high-quality nurses to the Mahoning Valley area.

The admissions team and other faculty members will be available to answer any questions.

For more information visit the Mercy College of Ohio, Youngstown’s website.