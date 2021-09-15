Mercer trooper arrested, on leave pending court case

Mercer, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested and is facing charges following an internal investigation.

State Trooper Jamhal Simon was arrested Wednesday on charges of forgery and tampering with records.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed the charges following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Simon is accused of altering military orders he received as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forging the signature of a non-commissioned officer.

PSP notified his military chain of command.

Simon has been with the Pennsylvania State Police since 2015. He is assigned to the Mercer Post.

He is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.