MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer man who faced charges for the sexual assault of a woman with disabilities while he was working as a bus driver received his sentence Friday.

Rodney Sealand, 67, pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault. He received an approximately one-to-two-year sentence, followed by eight years of probation, according to court records.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Sealand committed the crime while he was employed as a bus/transport driver. He had been transporting adults with disabilities to the McAr Day Program in Hermitage.

The report states that during these transports, Sealand had sexual contact with a 64-year-old woman with intellectual disabilities. According to the report, Sealand drove the victim to a secluded area at the time of the alleged crime last August.