PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested on charges of making threats of violence against FBI personnel.

Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, was arrested late Friday in Mercer. He appeared in federal court Monday in Pittsburgh and remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

According to court documents, on or around Aug. 11, the FBI National Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploitation team received a tip from MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor about Gab user “BlankFocus,” later identified as Bies, who allegedly posted violent threats toward the FBI and law enforcement stating: “My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop” and “If You Work For The FBI Then You Deserve To Die.”

According to court documents, on Aug. 10, Bies allegedly wrote: “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it’s open season on YOU.”

In another post on Aug. 10, Bies allegedly wrote: “HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door.”

Bies is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania and Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall of the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, North Country Violent Offender Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General are investigating the case.