Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot released to Sandy Lake home

BUTLER, Pa. (WYTV) – The woman known as the “Bullhorn Lady” from the Capitol Hill riots has been released from jail.

Rachel Powell was released from the Butler County Jail Friday. She will return to her Sandy Lake home, where she will be under house arrest.

Powell is charged with storming the U.S. Capitol using a battering ram and giving directions through a bullhorn to other rioters.

Federal authorities appealed her release saying she poses a “danger to the community.”

Powell is being represented by Philadelphia attorney Michael Engle. He said in a statement to 27 First News that his client is grateful to return home.

“Rachel is grateful for the opportunity the Court has afforded her to return to her family pending the outcome of this case. We look forward to reviewing the evidence that will eventually be provided by the government and to developing the best path forward for Rachel in connection with this serious matter,” Engle said.