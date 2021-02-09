Mercer County woman charged in Capitol riot out on bond

NEW LEBANON, PA. (WYTV) – The Mercer County mom suspected in the January 6 riot at the Capitol is out on bond.

Rachel Powell turned herself in last week.

A judge released her on a $10,000 unsecured bond during a detention hearing in federal court Tuesday.

Powell will have to wear an ankle monitor and is under house arrest.

The mother of eight is knows as the “Bullhorn Lady” seen in FBI photos of the Capitol riot.

According to court documents, Powell was seen on video wearing a pink hat and holding a bullhorn, directing people during the January attack.

FBI agents searched her New Lebanon home last week.

Powell is charged with obstruction, depredation of government property, restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, restricted building or grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.