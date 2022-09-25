GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A woman in Mercer County is celebrating her 112th birthday on Saturday.

Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead.

Whitehead was born in Georgia in 1910 and is one of the oldest woman living in Pennsylvania. She loves cooking, baking, drawing and music.

Her great-niece Gwendolyn Smith says all the generations have always been very tight-knit with Naomi.

“She would tell us stories we never heard before, of our father when he was young. Her sisters and her brothers — it was great,” Smith said.

Naomi said the key to a long life is love, family and God.