Mercer County voters can expect new voting machines this fall

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The voters of Mercer County will see a new system this fall. Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar was at the Mercer County Courthouse Thursday to talk about it.

“I think the one line you hear often, ‘There is no finish line anymore,'” said Mercer County Director of Elections Jeff Greenburg. “And it’s just not with the equipment. You talk about election security and all those things, it’s an ongoing, continual process. It’s going to be costly compared to how elections were conducted.”

He’s seen many changes over the past 13 years and with the November 5 election quickly approaching, he has lots of training with the new voting machines.

On Thursday, his office and the voters of Mercer County got help to offset some of the cost of the new voting machines. Boockvar presented the check for over $118,000 to the Mercer County commissioners.

The money is Pennsylvania’s share of federal money appropriated for new voting systems and includes a 5% match by the state.

“They really work like oversized smartphones,” Boockvar said. “They feel like tablets so everybody, pretty much everybody, has used some form of that machine for, how long? A decade?”

In April 2018, the Department of State told all 67 counties new voting systems must have a paper record and meet modern standards of security, accessibility and auditability.

This new system checks all those boxes.

“We will be giving you a pen,” Greenburg said. “You’ll have a paper ballot at the precinct and you will fill in the ovals for your candidates of choice, and then you will feed that ballot into a scanner.”

Mercer County has consolidated ten precincts for a total of 90.

Although there are around 8,300 voters affected in those precincts, less than 2,000 will have a new voting location in the November general election.

Each of those 90 precincts in Mercer County will be ADA accessible.

Greenburg is planning on a voters outreach all over county so people can look, feel and try out the new voting system before the general election.