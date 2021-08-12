Mercer County road shutting down for a week for railroad repairs

DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A road in Mercer County will be closed for a week later this month.

A section of District Road (Route 1008) in Delaware Township will be shut down from August 23 to 27.

Crews will be repairing the railroad crossing near the intersection of District Road and Route 58 (Mercer Road).

The detour is Route 58, Fredonia Road (Route 4027) and Donation Road (Route 4025).

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be especially careful around work zones and to check current road conditions online.