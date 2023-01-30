WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) — A popular Mercer County restaurant that closed in 2021 now has a new owner.

Grove City’s Pat Artise now owns the Golden Apple Inn in Wheatland, which closed because its previous owners retired.

Artise bought the building to acquire its liquor license. He transferred that license to the Guthrie Theatre in Grove City, which he also owns.

Artise says he’s looking to use the space in Wheatland as another restaurant. He also wants to lease it and let someone else use the property.

Artise says a restaurant could fill a void in the area.

“There’s no other thing nearby … you have to go down into Sharon,” Artise says. “Even if you go up toward the back, up toward I-80, I’m not sure. But I have not seen any restaurant operations.”

Artise says he wants to start working on the restaurant in February.

Those interested in leasing the former Golden Apple Inn property can contact Artise at 727-871-7355.