Mercer County residents raise concerns with reopening Tri County Landfill

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Tri County Landfill in Liberty and Pine Township in Mercer County put in another application to reopen.

Wednesday night, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will hear public input on the idea at Grove City High School.

The landfill has been inactive since 1990, and many residents would like to keep it that way.

Lisa Pritchard has been living in Pine Township for 13 years and has a lot of concerns to address during the meeting.

“I don’t think anyone of us can say it’s going to add to the quality of our lives and there’s just so much research out there about how it affects the community,” said Pritchard said.

The Tri County Landfill wants to run 24 hours a day, six days a week. Pritchard said she is looking at the bigger picture.

“I think that ignoring the fact that we have an outlet mall that brings six-million visitors a year, and we got hotels and restaurants, all kinds of new things going on right now,” she said.

Another concern for neighbors is the nearby airport. It’s less than a mile and a half away from the landfill, and Pritchard said she is worried about the birds that it will attract.

“And on top of all of that, we have airplanes, jets and helicopters coming out of our airports and it takes smaller birds to cause accidents,” she said.

Stephen Shields works at the Grove City Airport. He said since the engines are smaller than a normal-sized airplane, safety plays a major factor.

Each speaker will have a five-minute presentation and is looking forward to hearing the community’s feedback.

“We are people who study. We have talked to experts. We have read the eight-binder application numerous of times. We take this very seriously. It will be our lives who are impacted,” Pritchard said.

After this meeting, processing of the application will take up to three weeks.