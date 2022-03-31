SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Contacting 9-1-1 is now more accessible than ever.

In Mercer County, residents are able to now get ahold of 9-1-1 by texting. However, this does not mean this should be the first option to use.



The texting option should only be used if someone is hard of hearing, unable to speak or is in a dangerous situation.

“Call if you can text, if you can’t, and we use this technology for multiple reasons. one would be for hearing impaired or speech impaired individuals otherwise also in situations where it’s unsafe to speak on the phone,” said Frank Jannetti of Mercer County Public Safety.

Texting 911 doesn’t give dispatchers an exact location of your emergency. You are asked to be as descriptive as possible.

The first message should include your location, including municipality if you know it. Type out what help is needed, whether that is for firefighters, EMS or police.



Be prepared to answer follow up questions from the operator.

“I don’t want to make it seem like any one person or any one group of individuals will benefit from it because there are a large group of individuals who can benefit from it and certainly if you can’t speak, texting is an option today,” Janetti said.

Right now, the technology is not available to send video or photos, only text. Messages may be sent to the operator out of order. It could add time to the time first responders can get to your location.



Texts will not work if your cell phone is roaming.

Not all phones are able to send text messages, but most major cell phone companies should work.



if you are unable to text 911, you will receive a bounce back text. If that happens, it will to let you know that 911 texting is not available in your area and you will need to call.