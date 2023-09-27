HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County Conservation District has issued several advisories pertaining to the detection of the West Nile Virus in the county.

On Wednesday, the organization announced that West Nile has been detected in mosquitos collected from Pine Township. Other areas where West Nile was detected include Sharon, Hermitage and Hempfield Township.

At this time, no human cases of West Nile have been reported in Mercer County, but the virus is most commonly spread through the bite of a mosquito.

The Mercer County Conservation District recommends that businesses and residents take extra precautions. Residents should apply insect repellant and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk and dawn. All businesses and residents should reduce mosquito breeding habitats by eliminating standing water, such as bird baths, discarded tires or any other containers capable of retaining standing water where mosquitoes could breed.

The virus has also been detected in mosquitos collected in Center Township, Columbiana County in Ohio.